Popular Ivorian footballer Fofana won’t be deported from Cyprus, afterall

It appears that a solution has been found in the case of former Omonia and Anorthosis winger Gaossou Fofana who was in police custody and confronted with deportation from Cyprus over an expired residence permit.

This is what Phileleftheros reported on Thursday, adding that the 39-year-old footballer from the Ivory Coast will continue his career in Omonia Psevda and have his residency permit renewed promptly.

The father of four children was arrested last Tuesday in Nicosia and held in the Lakatamia Police Station Detention Centre. He was apparently apprehended by authorities during a routine traffic check.

Delving into his records, police found that his residence permit had not been renewed since 2020, while he had outstanding fines to the Cyprus Republic rising to €1,700.

An Interior Ministry spokesman on Wednesday said Minister Constantinos Ioannou has given instructions for the residency permit to be granted to Fofana the moment he meets all his obligations.

He has been in Cyprus since 2012.

