Popular Cypriot actor Demetris Xystras passes away at 68

Popular Cypriot actor Demestris Xystras passed away at 68.

Widely known to the public for his role as “Officer Kattos” in the 2000s TV series ‘Vourate Geitonoi,’ Xystras was born June 25, 1954, in Ayios Epiktitos, Kyrenia and graduated from the Karolos Koun Higher School of Dramatic Art Theater in Athens in 1983.

During his time in Greece, he performed in the ancient theatre of Epidaurus as a member of the chorus in a rendition of Aeschylus’ ‘Oresteia‘.

Upon his return to Cyprus, he collaborated with the Theatre Organisation of Cyprus (Thoc), Vladimiros Kafkarides’ New Threatre, Satyricon Threatre, Ethal and the Greek Cypriot Community Theatre in London (Theatro Technis).

In a career that spanned four decades, he also appeared in a number of films and TV shows such as ‘Ena Milo Tin Imera,’ ‘Vourate Geitonoi‘ and ‘Chrysopsara‘.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
