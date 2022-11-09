Pope Francis sends message of condolence for passing of Archbishop

Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to the Republic of Cyprus for the passing of Archbishop Chrysostomos II.

Conveyed through Cyprus’ ambassador to the Holy See on Wednesday, the message reads:

“My thoughts are with the Cypriot people, in national mourning for the passing of His Beatitude Chrisostomos II.

He was a pastor with great foresight, a man of dialogue, and a lover of peace, who continuously strived for peaceful reconciliation between the different communities of the country.

I remember with grateful affection the fraternal meetings we shared in Cyprus during my visit last year.

We pray that his soul finds eternal peace and rest.”

The Archbishop’s funeral will take place on Saturday, November 12, at noon.

