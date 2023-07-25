Polyphony in Cypriot media assured, report notes

A recent report by the Cyprus Radio-Television Authority (CRTA) indicates that the Cypriot broadcasting landscape maintains a sufficient level of polyphony.

However, certain emerging trends warrant consideration to avoid any potential negative impact on its future development.

The report highlights that radio and television stations offer a diverse range of programs, but there are certain categories such as culture, education, and children’s shows that are lacking in coverage. Notably, both radio and television organisations heavily rely on domestic productions for a significant portion of their programming.

A notable concern pointed out by the CRTA is the notable absence of children’s and youth programs in both television and radio broadcasts. Aside from a few cartoon series and a limited children’s program on two island-wide radio stations, there is a dearth of content catering to younger audiences.

In terms of cultural issues, the report reveals that this sector does not receive the necessary visibility, which has been an ongoing issue highlighted in previous CRTA reports.

Regarding music programmes, the report identifies a pattern of similarity in the type of music broadcast by thematic-music organisations. The vast majority tend to focus on songs from the contemporary mainstream music industry, predominantly in Greek or English, with a lack of differentiation and variety.

On the regulatory front, the report reveals that several local radio stations have sought and received approval to transition from local to island-wide coverage. However, in 2023, six radio stations ceased operations, indicating a decrease in the number of local radio organisations compared to previous reports.

In television, the majority of stations are classified as general interest organisations. Yet, there is a growing trend of some transitioning from general interest to thematic, primarily musical, channels, attributed mainly to economic reasons.

Regarding the ownership structure of radio and television stations, the report finds that no single shareholder holds more than 25% of the total share capital in television and island-wide radio organisations. Similarly, in local radio organisations, no individual shareholder possesses more than 40% of the share capital, signifying a lack of concentration of shares among a limited number of stakeholders.