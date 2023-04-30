NewsLocalPolling stations for Cyprus-based Greek nationals wanting to vote in May 21...

Polling stations for Cyprus-based Greek nationals wanting to vote in May 21 elections

A total of five polling stations will open for Cyprus-based Greek nationals who wish to cast a vote in the scheduled general elections of May 21st.

One thousand four hundred and thirty-two Greek voters are registered in Cyprus, out of the almost twenty-three thousand who will vote in overseas countries.

Two stations in operation will be in Nicosia – at Kykkos Alpha gymnasium – one at Limassol’s Municipal Hall, one in Larnaca – at the Pancyprian gymnasium – and one at the First gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios in Paphos.

By Annie Charalambous
