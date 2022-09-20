NewsLocalPoll shows 35% of people in occupied areas would have liked to...

Poll shows 35% of people in occupied areas would have liked to emigrate

Coronavirus: Repatriated students in occupied areas report egregious conditions in isolation premises

According to the results of an opinion poll conducted by the centre on Migrants, Identity, and Human Rights (SMIRS), 35% of the people in the occupied areas stated they are concerned about their future and would have liked to emigrate for a better life if they have had the opportunity.

PIO reported that the T/C Press noted today that the poll was conducted in September 2022, in non-government-controlled areas, with a sample of 500 people.

Among others, the findings indicated that the participants feel disappointment and pessimism about their future due to financial difficulties.

Only 20% of those asked replied that they are optimistic about the future and a mere 7% stated that their financial situation is good. Furthermore, eight in 10 believe that their financial situation will get worse in the coming two years, while nine in 10 believe that the financial situation will get even worse in the occupied areas.

The participants recorded as most important problems the following, in order of importance: Financial problems, the Cyprus problem, inflation, incompetent political leaders, unemployment, and low salaries.

By gavriella
Previous articleU.S.-Cyprus-Greece conduct joint military drill (video+photos)
Next articleRussia starting direct flights to occupied north is not true – officials

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros