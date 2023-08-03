Political refugee in Larnaca gets six years imprisonment for roommate’s rape

Larnaca Assize Court on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old political refugee from Sierra Leone to six years imprisonment for raping his female roommate in June last year.

The Court took into consideration his admittance of guilt and the apology extended to the rape victim, Philenews also reports. The felony of rape provides for up to a life sentence of imprisonment.

The rape was committed in June 2022 in the apartment where five people of African descent lived.

The Court heard that the defendant took advantage of the absence of the other people living there to enter the bedroom of the young woman who was sleeping and attempted to have intercourse with her against her will.

When awaken she had tried to push him away, however, the 31-year-old managed to subdue her and rape her. He then took her to the bathroom and washed her.

In a state of shock, the woman reported the case to Larnaca Police who promptly arrested the defendant.