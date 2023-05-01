Political asylum seekers pose as Europeans at the airport

Police members arrested three persons on Sunday at both Paphos and Larnaca airports to facilitate investigations into cases of forgery, circulation of forged documents, and impersonation.

Specifically, yesterday afternoon, a person presented himself at the departure area of Larnaca airport with the intention of departing on a flight to a European country.

During the passport control, he presented to members of the Police, an identity card of a European country, for which suspicions were raised regarding its authenticity.

When questioned, the above-mentioned person allegedly admitted that the identity card did not belong to him and presented his true identity. He is a third-country national, aged 27, who is seeking political asylum. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Also, two persons presented themselves at Paphos airport yesterday afternoon with the intention of departing on a flight to a European country.

During passport control, the first person presented a passport from a European country, which was found not to be genuine.

When questioned, the person in question allegedly admitted that the passport in question was not genuine and gave his true identity. He was a third-country national, aged 30, who, as he told the investigators, had illegally entered the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. The 30-year-old was arrested and placed in custody.

The second person presented to the police members a European country identity card, which upon checking was found to be registered as lost or stolen.

When questioned, this person reportedly admitted that the identity card did not belong to him and presented his true identity. He is a third-country national, aged 29.

Upon examination, it was established that he is a political asylum seeker, while further checking through Interpol, it was found that the European identity card presented by the 29-year-old is registered as stolen from February 2023. Subsequently, the 29-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.