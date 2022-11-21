Polis Chrysochous is a Christmas Village this year, as from Saturday

Polis Chrysochous is one of the island’s Christmas Villages this year and is getting ready to welcome local and international visitors in a one-of-a-kind festive atmosphere as from Saturday and up until January 15, 2023.

Mayor Yiotis Papachristophi told journalists on Monday that Polis Chrysochous, Paphos district, will wow with an array of authentic Christmas experiences.

“These include cultural events, stands with local products and handicrafts, gastronomy and crafting workshops. As well as organized activities in nature, guided village tours and local restaurants and hotels with delicious holiday menus,” he added.

The Christmas Village will be set up in the picturesque square of the village, right in the centre.

It will operate between 11am and 4pm on weekdays and from 11am to 6pm on weekends.

The initiative is part of the implementation of the National Tourism Strategy 2030 and aims at the development of winter tourism and the promotion of rural, mountainous, and remote areas.