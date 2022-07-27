NewsLocalPolicemen in tourist areas bring charges in 34 different cases

Policemen in tourist areas bring charges in 34 different cases

Within the framework of the Police actions in the tourist areas of Protaras and Agia Napa, coordinated operations took place early this morning. During the operations, 38 establishments were checked as well as 51 persons. There were 34 charges for illegal employment, illegal work, illegal stay, operation of establishment without license, without license to sell alcohol, violation of working hours, illegal possession of drugs and others.

There were also 18 additional charges for traffic violations, two of which had to do with driving under the influence of drugs and one driving under the influence of alcohol.

The coordinated operation will continue during the whole tourist period.

