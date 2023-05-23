Police warn of new post scam (PHOTO)

Authorities have issued a warning to the public regarding a new scam around fraudulent messages related to postal shipments.

The primary objective of these messages is to deceive unsuspecting individuals, leading to the theft of money and personal data, police said.

Specifically, scammers contact individuals through phone messages pertaining to pending package deliveries via trusted postal services. False information is conveyed, insisting that recipients must settle customs fees before their packages can be successfully delivered. The fraudulent messages include an embedded hyperlink, enticing recipients to click and proceed with the payment process.

Police urge citizens to be cautious and refrain from clicking suspicious links. Clicking on them poses a substantial risk of financial loss through unauthorized access to bank accounts and the compromise of sensitive personal information.

To safeguard against falling victim to this fraudulent scheme, individuals expecting the arrival of postal packages are advised to take precautionary measures. This includes verifying the status of their shipments by directly contacting the respective seller or sender, or by reaching out to the courier company responsible for the delivery.