Police very sensitive on issues of animal abuse

The Cyprus Police are “very sensitive” to issues involving abuse and mistreatment of animals, a spokesperson of the force said on Wednesday following a report by an animal welfare organisation that a complaint about a such a case fell on deaf ears.

The complaint was about two dogs left in a cage amid a heat wave and Eleni Constantinou said that several similar cases have been investigated so far and many people have been led to justice. She added that all members of the force have been trained to be able to deal with such incidents, while the training is ongoing.

She also urged the public, whenever the see such cases to call the authorities immediately.

