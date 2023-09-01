Police union slams State over “chronic lack” of migration policies

Members of the police organised with the Independent Union of Cyprus’ Public Employees (Kas-Asdyk) issued an announcement on Friday lamenting the State over what they deem as a chronic inaction towards managing migration on the island, in the backdrop of racist attacks against migrant residents of Chloraka.

The union also criticised the media over what they say is a “deliberate attempt” to divert the public’s attention away from the issue by focusing on a meeting between the Police Chief and the Minister of Justice, involving a representative of the Syrian community in Chloraka, who had an active arrest warrant against him.

“The primary responsibility for this ghettoisation of specific areas lies with the government, both past and present. The chronic lack of a coherent immigration policy and the resulting issues cannot be pinned solely on individuals targeted in recent days,” the union said in its announcement.

Following it asserted that “the State bears exclusive responsibility for the uncontrollable situation and its magnitude. The long-standing inaction and ineffectiveness in addressing and managing immigration, in cooperation with various stakeholders, have created a fertile ground for the recent tensions in Cypriot society.”

“We are at a critical juncture. A single spark could ignite a new cycle of unrest with unpredictable consequences,” Kas-Asdyk added, urging the government to show political will to develop long-term strategies to manage migration.

To this end, the union proposed focusing on the following measures:

Strengthening and enhancing the frontline or restructuring police operations.

Establishing permanent fully-trained and equipped anti-riot squads in all districts.

Introducing new equipment and policing methods, in line with other European law enforcement agencies.

Holding meetings involving the Ministry of Justice, the Police and labour unions representing security forces for the exchange of information and opinions.

“In democratic societies, coordinated efforts are essential, and no one is entitled to take the law into their own hands,” the announcement concluded.

Cyprus had seen a spike in the arrival of people arriving via irregular routes on the island and individuals seeking asylum in recent years, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year.