Police to begin traffic checks as of Monday 17 April

The Police announced a week of nationwide traffic checks to prevent accidents with an emphasis on driving over the speed limit.

The roadside checks, which will be carried out by the Traffic Police Stations, will be intensified from tomorrow, Monday 17 April 2023 until Sunday 23 April 2023, and will be conducted simultaneously at a European level, as part of the cooperation of the Cyprus Police with the European Police Road Police Network ROADPOL.

During the traffic checks, zero tolerance will be shown for traffic violations that contribute to fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

There is no doubt that speeding is a very serious factor in causing fatal and serious traffic accidents, and this reality is clear from an analysis of the statistics. In fact, speeding is one of the leading causes of road deaths and serious injuries.

