Police strengthen force in Chloraka on Tuesday after fresh anti-immigration riots

NewsLocalPolice strengthen force in Chloraka on Tuesday after fresh anti-immigration riots

Police on Tuesday sent additional force members to Chorakas to ensure that a new wave of protests against mainly Syrian migrants living in the area does not get out of control.

On Monday evening, groups of people chanting “get out” followed a peaceful sit-down demonstration by migrants after groups of protestors set fire to a car. This belonged to a Syrian migrant who had earlier threatened that they would turn the village upside down.

The some 300 Syrian residents in Chlorakas at the peaceful demonstration wanted to send the message that the racially motivated attack against them on Sunday was instigated by several far-right Elam officials.

Police, who have arrested several individuals in connection with the violent incidents, intervened using tear gas to disperse the riot.

The violence was widely condemned by most political forces as well as the government whose spokesman on Tuesday told state radio the issue would be reviewed thoroughly.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis also said that the government is still currently in the middle of a relocation of migrants procedure.

By Annie Charalambous
