Police are still looking for Charalambos Savva, 26, who is suspected of being involved in two burglaries last month in Nicosia.

A warrant has already been issued for Savva in connection with two cases of breaking-in and stealing, causing damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal actions.

Anyone who can assist with police investigations please contact CID Nicosia on 22-802222 or the Citizen’s Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest Police Station.