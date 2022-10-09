Police solves dozens of burglary cases following dawn arrest in Ayia Napa

Authorities believe they are close to solving a spate of at least 25 cases of burglaries and thefts in the Famagusta area following the arrest of a suspect and the discovery of stolen goods in his home.

The 24 year old man was caught by off duty CID personnel who were assisting in an operation at an Ayia Napa apartment building block where a number of burglaries had been reported.

At five in the morning, during the operation, CID members at the scene spotted the young man moving suspiciously towards the group of homes and recognised his as the one who is allegedly involved in a burglary committed on October 2nd and also spotted around the block a few days ago.

Police became aware of his identity after descriptions which followed the latest burglaries.

The 24 year old was caught in the act as he attempted to break into one of the residences.

Subsequently, when police conducted a check, he refused to present any identity documents, while a search of his bag led to the discovery of a wallet containing 2500 euro in cash, a mobile phone and a watch.

The suspect was not able to justify the cash and items in his possession and was arrested for illegal possession of property.

According to the police report, he resisted arrest and attempted to flee by pushing one of the officers out of the way, but was instantly blocked. He now also faces charges of assaulting an officer and resisting lawful arrest.

He is residing illegally in the Republic as his permit expired last January.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to committing 25 burglaries and thefts in Ayia Napa over the past few weeks and proceeded to point out the crime scenes.

A search of his home led to the discovery of valuable items, including a 150 thousand euro watch, reported stolen, as well as a number of mobile phones, watches, jewellery, electrical appliances, sunglasses, perfumes and bags.