Police seeking two men in connection with €275,000 fraud

Police are seeking for two men who allegedly defrauded a 60-year-old Limassol resident out of 275,000 euros in 2019.

The case was reported to police by the victim recently, three years after the fraud, after one of the suspects allegedly admitted to the crime.

The 60-year-old filed a complaint to the police saying that between November and December 2019, he was approached by a 44-year-old private employee and a 41-year-old real estate agent to invest 275,000 euros in Turkish Cypriot property in Paphos.

The two suspects assured him that he would make a profit of up to 650,000 euros. Since then, according to the 60-year-old, the two have been making up various excuses to refrain from giving him the profit money.

Recently, the 60-year-old said that he met with one of the suspects, who allegedly admitted to the fraud and said that the other suspect had fled with all the money abroad.

Police are continuing investigations.