Police seeking two men for hit-and-run murder attempt (photos)

Police are asking the public for information to locate two men who are sought in connection with a murder attempt that took place on Saturday in Larnaca.

According to a police announcement, the two suspects were spotted by patrons of a nearby restaurant trying to remove and steal a catalytic converter from a parked car on Saturday evening.

After seeing them, some of the bystanders started chasing them. In an attempt to flee, the suspects got into a car and reversed at high speed, hitting a 34-year-old man.

The man was seriously injured and was transferred to Larnaca general hospital.

After investigation, evidence emerged against a 37-year-old and a 36-year-old, who are being sought.

Police said Christos Georgiou, a Cypriot from Larnaca, and Ivanov Ivaylo Slavchev, from Bulgaria, a resident of Larnaca, are wanted in connection with the case.

Police urge anyone who knows anything that can help in locating the two wanted suspects to contact Larnaca police on 24804060 or the Citizen’s Line on 1460 or go to the nearest police station.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
