Police seeking man who fled from Athalassa Mental Hospital

Police are asking the public for information to locate 52-year-old Nicholas Michaelides who fled from Athalassa Mental Hospital while being under arrest.

According to a police announcement, Michaelides was held at Athalassa Mental Hospital under a court order, while being under arrest in connection with a case of causing grievous bodily harm.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man to contact Nicosia Police on 22802222 or the Citizen’s Line on 1460 or go to the nearest police station.

