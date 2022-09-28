Police seeking man in connection with “Prince of Gabon” fraud (photo)

Police on Wednesday published photos of a suspect who is wanted in connection with a case of fraud.

A police statement said that an arrest warrant has been issued against Osas Osunbor, 43, from Nigeria.

The man is connected with a case of fraud that took place in July and August in the district of Famagusta.

Along with a 32-year-old man, who has already been arrested, they allegedly stole 89,000 euros from a 45-year-old liquor store owner, after telling him that the Prince of Gabon wanted to buy his business, for one million euros.

In one of the meetings with the alleged prince, the suspects told the 45-year-old that due to problems in exporting money from his country, the cash the “prince” was going to pay him had been coloured white but after the proper chemical process they would revert to their initial colour.

On 25 August, the victim gave the suspects 89,000 euros to pay for the reversion of the colour of the money.

Then, the two men told him that they were going to Larnaca to get chemicals to change the colour of the money.

The two suspects then disappeared.

Anyone who has any information that could help locate the wanted man should contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the nearest police station or the citizen’s Line on 1460.

Read more: