Police say Greek man’s death was accidental, Iranian housemate released from custody

An Iranian man has been released from custody after evidence proved that no pre-meditated murder was behind the death in Nicosia a week ago of a 40-year-old man Greek man.

Dead is Athanasios Kotslis, better known as Sakis, who was found dead on the ground behind the building where he was renting an apartment on Sunday afternoon, Philenews reported on Saturday.

Initially, police were looking into a pre-meditated murder with his 38-year-old housemate as the main suspect.

Because Kotslis’ partner had said she heard an argument between the pair before the victim had fallen from the third-floor balcony. And that the pair had also argued the night before over trivial reasons.

The victim apparently went up to his third-floor apartment to pick up some of his partner’s belongings, which they had forgotten on their way out.

Reportedly, the 40-year-old did not have keys to the apartment and knocked on the door for his roommate, who was sound asleep, to open.

At some point, residents of the apartment building heard raised voices and then saw Kotslis on the ground behind the building.

A part of the balcony had fallen to the ground with Kotslis and this prompted the police to investigate accidental death instead.

It has been proven that the death was accidental and caused by Kotslis attempting to climb onto the balcony from the outside.