Police rule out foul play in British patient’s death in Paphos Hospital

Foul play has been ruled out in the case of a British patient, aged 78, who was found dead on Saturday in an internal garden of the Paphos General Hospital.

This is what Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday adding that the case, nonetheless, is still under investigation.

Citing police sources the report also said that evidence was collected by both a medical examiner as well as investigators.

The UK national – a permanent resident of Paphos – was being treated at the coastal city’s hospital for a respiratory infection.

He was found unconscious in the garden by a security guard at around 5am and was subsequently pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.