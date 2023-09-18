NewsLocalPolice rule out foul play in British patient's death in Paphos Hospital

Police rule out foul play in British patient’s death in Paphos Hospital

Paphos Hospital
Paphos Hospital

Foul play has been ruled out in the case of a British patient, aged 78, who was found dead on Saturday in an internal garden of the Paphos General Hospital.

This is what Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday adding that the case, nonetheless, is still under investigation.

Citing police sources the report also said that evidence was collected by both a medical examiner as well as investigators.

The UK national – a permanent resident of Paphos – was being treated at the coastal city’s hospital for a respiratory infection.

He was found unconscious in the garden by a security guard at around 5am and was subsequently pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Some 410 kilos of cannabis confiscated between January 1-September 7 this year
Next article
On This Day: Jimi Hendrix, 27, died of a drug overdose in 1970

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros