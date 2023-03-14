Police recruitment response is again lukewarm in Cyprus

Just like in recent past years, Police recruitment response has again been lukewarm with just 764 applications tabled for a total of 700 vacancies, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Although it is considered certain that not even half of the vacancies will be filled, it is nonetheless encouraging that there is a steady interest among young people to wear the Police uniform.

Candidates will go through a written examination set for April 8 and then those who succeed will have to go through a number of other procedures before entering the Force.

In particular they will have to pass sports tests, psychometric tests and drug tests. Those who also pass these procedures will undergo three years of training at the Police Academy, and will also undertake secondary duties during the summer months when classes are not in session.

The Police Force has been plagued by shortages in recent years while its duties have been increasing, resulting in vacancies mainly in front-line posts, that is police officers in contact with citizens.