Police recommend attention for new telephone frauds

The Police recommend special attention, following new reports and complaints of fraud that continues to be committed with the purpose of stealing money.

Specifically, the perpetrators of the scam, contact citizens by telephone and pretend to be doctors, falsely reporting that a relative of the citizens answering the phone call has been injured and needs immediate surgery and other medical treatment. The perpetrators ask citizens to pay large sums for medical expenses immediately.

The perpetrators appear in some cases to be calling from a hidden caller ID and asking citizens not to disconnect the phone call, thus preventing them from contacting their relatives or the police.

Reports have also been made to the police about perpetrators posing as police officers, telling citizens that they must pay a sum of money so that a relative who was involved and injured in a traffic collision can be assisted by police officers investigating the responsibility for causing the traffic collision.

The police recommend particular caution, stressing that such telephone communications and claims are false and intend to deceive citizens and steal large sums of money.

The Police appeal to the public that, in case they receive similar types of phone calls, they should immediately inform the Police by contacting the nearest Police Station or the District Police Stations, or the Citizen’s Hotline at telephone number 1460.