Police operation checking buses and trucks

As of tomorrow Monday and until next Sunday, members of the Police will carry out traffick and mechanical checks to buses and trucks, within the framework of ROADPOL.

ROADPOL Operation Truck & Bus is a coordinated pan-European enforcement action by Traffic Police Officers from each ROADPOL member country and takes place on Europe’s roads four times each year. Commercial busses and heavy goods vehicles are stopped and checked at the roadside by Traffic Police Officers together with other relevant enforcement agencies.

Road safety checks are carried out, such as the technical condition, dimensions and weight of the vehicles, and whether the drivers are authorized and adhere to European driving times. A check of the tachograph is part of this. The cargo and accompanying documents are also checked.

