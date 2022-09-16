Police on the tracks of drug traffic ring

NewsLocalPolice on the tracks of drug traffic ring

Following the arrest of five individuals from India, members of the Limassol branch of the anti-drug squad (YKAN) believe that they are on the tracks of a drug traffic ring.

The five will be led to Limassol District Court to be remanded in custody, today.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the suspects refuse to cooperate.

They were arrested early on Thursday morning when members of YKAN stopped a vehicle in Limassol.

Inside, members of YKAN found large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine. It was also ascertained that both the driver and the passenger had been in Cyprus illegally.

During a further check at the apartment of the two, another three persons residing illegally in Cyprus were found and arrested.

Furthermore, some more heroin was found as well as 9,100 euros that were confiscated.

