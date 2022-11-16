Police officer transferred after inmate claims he friend-requested his partner on social media

NewsLocalPolice officer transferred after inmate claims he friend-requested his partner on social...

A member of the police serving at the Lakatamia detention centre has been transferred after an inmate complained that the officer acted indecently toward him and his girlfriend.

According to Phileleftheros, the case involves the main suspect in the recent murder of 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot inmate Tansu Cidan in the Central Prisons.

After the end of Monday’s trial regarding the murder case, the suspect told police that the officer sent a friend request on social media to his girlfriend, after she came to visit him at the Lakatamia detention centre.

Police officially confirmed the existence of the claim to Phileleftheros and said they are waiting for “an official complaint” to be submitted.

The man’s lawyer told Phileleftheros that he will file the complaint on behalf of his client.

The case seems to have reached the leadership of the force, Phileleftheros writes, as Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou has ordered a probe to determine whether any disciplinary or criminal offences have been committed.

