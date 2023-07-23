Police officer rescued a young woman who was in danger in the sea

Night swimming for a 17-year-old Ukrainian girl from Ukraine was in danger of turning into a tragedy and now in Paphos.

Her life was put in immediate danger, but the self-sacrifice and immediate reflexes shown by a police officer saved her.

The young woman had gone swimming with three friends in a sea area of Kato Paphos late on Saturday night. At some point, however, the three friends of the 17-year-old girl, who had meanwhile come ashore, realized that their friend was not with them and was not giving signs of life from the sea. They immediately alerted the police and a Coast Guard boat went out in search of her.

At midnight, members of the shuttle spotted the 17-year-old floating unconscious in the water, but the boat could not reach her due to the rocks in the area. A policeman of the Paphos Police Department who was on land dived wearing his clothes and managed to approach the minor and carry her up to the rocks where he offered her first aid by bringing her back and then pulled her to shore, from where the 17-year-old was picked up by an ambulance and transferred to the Paphos Hospital for examinations as a precautionary measure.

After his life-saving intervention, the policeman also went to the Paphos Hospital, since in his attempt to rescue the girl he was injured in the leg. After being given first aid he was discharged.