Police offer safe passage to desperate parents taking sick baby to hospital

A Pafos family expressed deep gratitude to police officers this morning for helping them safely carry their one year old baby to a Nicosia hospital after convulsing from sudden, sharp pains.

Around 10.30, members of the headquarters traffic squad and the two wheel Z squad of Nicosia traffic were informed of the emergency and spotted the car with the family speeding down the Limassol-Nicosia highway, near Kornos, rushing to take their little boy to the Makareion hospital.

Police provided safe passage to the father, opening up the way ahead, so the parents could quickly and safely carry their baby to hospital.

Medical staff were ready and waiting to provide emergency care to the boy that is now being treated at the paediatric ward, with his condition not considered to be life threatening.

‘We cannot thank you enough’ the relieved parents said, for all the assistance in their time of need.