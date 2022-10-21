Police now investigate soldier’s disputed death as pre-meditated murder

NewsLocalPolice now investigate soldier’s disputed death as pre-meditated murder

Thanasis Case
Seventeen years after the death of Greek Cypriot soldier Thanasis Nicolaou police launched for the first-time investigations into a case of pre-meditated murder.

And they are calling on anyone with helpful information to come forward, Philenews reported on Friday.

The mother and father of Nicolaou who was found dead under a bridge in Alassa in 2005 met with Attorney General George Savvides on Wednesday.

Savvides asked to meet with Nicolaou’s parents and both parties said the team tasked to investigate the third and latest report has three months to fulfil its duties. The report clearly noted that the death was due to strangulation.

Savvides made clear that the family and those tasked with the investigation are on the same page and that there is full and transparent cooperation.

Nicolaou’s death had been ruled a suicide by authorities, a finding fiercely disputed by his family who have been fighting ever since to find out the truth.

They believe his death was linked to the severe bullying he was experiencing in the army.

 

By Annie Charalambous
