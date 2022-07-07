Police mobilized to transfer child to Makarion Hospital

Members of the Traffic Police this morning responded to a call for assistance to transfer a small child to Makarion Hospital in Nicosia since it needed immediate medical help.

The family with the child were driving in their private car through the Limassol-Nicosia highway but at some point due to the child’s condition Police escort to the hospital was requested.

The Police members on motorcycles responded immediately and made sure the family’s car would have uninterrupted access to the road, thus gaining valuable time.

The child arrived safely to Makarion Hospital.