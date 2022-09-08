Police members to protest low wages

Members of the police will stage a demonstration outside the Ministry of Justice to protest low salaries, daily Phileleftheros reports.

The protest will take place on September 23, at 11:00.

In an announcement police trade union “Isotita” said that during the demonstration, members of the force will submit a memorandum with demands to the Justice Minister.

“The symbolic protest will take place to hand a memorandum to the Minister regarding the income upgrade of 4,000 low-paid members of the force who have lost 30 per cent of their income in the past years and now find themselves at the bottom of the payroll,” Isotita police union said in an official announcement.

Isotita called all members of the force who will be off their duties on the day of the demonstration to attend with their families.