Police may announce day, road where mobile traffic cameras will be in operation  

Police are considering the possibility of announcing ahead of time the day and road where mobile traffic cameras will be in operation, Philenews reports.

And this is within Police efforts towards more transparency aiming to make drivers more cautious of road safety rules, it added.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou also said the drivers could be informed about the traffic cameras via the police app.

“The aim is prevention of accidents and not handing out fines…People should realise this and stop attacking camera operators,” he also said.

Over 215,000 violations were recorded by traffic cameras in the 14 months of the system’s operation.

However, drivers have complained about mobile cameras being placed in a way that they get trapped – such as where the speed limit changes.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeadis has presented latest data to the House Transport Committee showing that 85.2% of violations have already been sent by mail to offenders. And that only one in three violations has been paid.

Specifically, of the 181,920 letters sent out so far only 67,362 have been paid.

This includes letters to companies to point out the offending driver as well as notices – warnings – for appearances in court.