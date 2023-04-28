Police make two more arrests in connection with missing Pericleous case

Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the abduction of 31-year-old Angelos Pericleous who is missing since April 20.

According to authorities, two men – aged 50 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a case of car arson and abduction with intent to murder.

Two more men, aged 24 and 36, are also under custody for the same case.

Police said they are now focusing their investigations on the Ayios Georgios Alamanou and Governor’s Beach areas, where they found evidence connected to the case.

Pericleous went missing on Thursday, April 20, after driving off from his apartment with a 24-year-old who is one of the main suspects in the case.

The next day, police found Pericleous’ car torched in a shooting range in Paliometocho and discovered a shovel, pickaxe, scissors and duct tape near the scene.

The 24-year-old turned himself in to police on Sunday, April 24. After investigation, police found 69 bullets in the suspect’s car.

According to police sources, the 24-year-old knew Pericleous well and had visited the apartment where the missing man was living with his partner before.

Furthermore, on March 14, 2023, around one month before the disappearance, the 24-year-old reported to Kiti police station that Pericleous beat him and stole 100,000 euros, three mobile phones and a Rolex watch from him, before abandoning him in the middle of the highway near Mazotos.

Police are continuing investigations.

