Police looking for video footage of alleged Ayia Napa gang-rape

Police investigators are now looking for specific video footage in regard to the alleged gang-rape in Ayia Napa of a UK woman by five Israelis on September 3.

Their detention was extended for another six days by a Famagusta District Court judge on Tuesday.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that investigators are trying to track video footage showing one of the suspects “forcibly” taking the 20-year-old woman to his room.

He had allegedly grabbed her hand while she was partying with friends around the hotel pool on September 3 when the gang-rape reportedly took place.

There were no closed-circuit television installations at the hotel.

Judge Petros Theophilou has ruled that there’s “reasonable suspicion” that the Israeli nationals may be implicated in the case.

And that they should remain in detention until police can complete gathering more evidence, including checking their cellphones for video or images relating to the incident.

The suspects — three aged 19 and the other two 20 — are expected to plead to charges including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and abduction at their next court appearance. Their lawyers said they had no objections to the remand renewal.

Two of the suspects weren’t present in the courtroom because they were in isolation recovering from Covid-19.