Police looking for driver of hit and run in Peyia, as young cyclist suffers head injuries

Authorities have launched an appeal for information that might lead to the whereabouts of a driver who appears to have hit a cyclist at Peyia’s Coral Bay Avenue two days ago and abandoned the scene of the accident.

The 24 year old cyclist was initially rushed to the Pafos General Hospital with a cranial fracture and head hematomas and then transferred to the Nicosia General’s Neurosurgical ward due to the seriousness of his condition and the need for more specialised care.

The man was found in the middle of the street just before six on Friday afternoon and locals notified police.

Anyone who is aware or has seen anything connected to the hit and run should contact the Peyia Police Station, their nearest precinct or call on 26-806351.

The Pafos CID is investigating along with the Peyia precinct.

By Constantinos Tsintas
