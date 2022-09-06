Police issue warning to drivers due to heavy rain (videos)

Police are warning drivers to be particularly careful because of heavy rain affecting the island.

According to a police announcement, rain has led to rock and mudslides on the Karvounas-Amiandos road.

It also said that heavy rain is affecting the Latsia and Pera Chorio Nisou areas.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and have their headlights on.

Citizens have been posting videos of the adverse weather effects on the Facebook group “Weather Enthusiasts of Cyprus“.