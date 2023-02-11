Police issue new Troodos roads warning as unruly drivers get blocked (update)

NewsLocalPolice issue new Troodos roads warning as unruly drivers get blocked (update)

Police have been forced to issue a renewed call to the public not to travel up the Troodos mountains, as roads remain closed due to snowfalls and with heavy fog severely limiting visibility, down to zero in certain areas.

A numbers of drivers ignored earlier warnings that roads had been been closed and got blocked as a result, causing problems on the network and a number of accidents.

Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos-Troads roads remain closed, as steady snowfalls are expected through the day.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Taste

