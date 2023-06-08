Police investigating attempted murder after Protaras stabbing incident

Famagusta police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 41-year-old man was stabbed in Protaras on Thursday morning.

The man was allegedly stabbed by a 38-year-old man who has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder, as well as illegal possession and transport of a knife.

The 41-year-old sustained injuries in his chest, back, stomach, neck and face. He was transported to Nicosia General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is currently hospitalised in the ICU.

According to philenews, the two men quarrelled over personal differences.

Famagusta police spokesperson Steve Theodoulou said that the two are persons known to the police.

Theodoulou added that authorities were notified about the incident around 7:30 am on Thursday, after receiving a tip-off that the 41-year-old was lying injured in his garden.

The 38-year-old suspect was later seen inside a hotel’s reception lobby. In an attempt to escape, he jumped from a fence at a height of four metres and fell, injuring himself.

He is currently hospitalised at Famagusta General Hospital and is also expected to undergo surgery.

Famagusta police CID and the drug squad (Ykan) are investigating the case.