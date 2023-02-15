Police investigating abduction attempt against 12-year-old

Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt against a 12-year-old girl.

According to philenews, the girl’s mother reported to police that on Tuesday morning, a man in a car approached her daughter while she was waiting at a bus stop in Deryneia to go to school. The suspect spoke English and asked the girl to get into his vehicle.

Fortunately, according to the reports, the suspect fled when two teachers who happened to be driving past the bus stop stopped to see what was happening.

Famagusta police have received a statement from the 12-year-old and are seeking the suspect.