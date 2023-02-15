NewsLocalPolice investigating abduction attempt against 12-year-old

Police investigating abduction attempt against 12-year-old

Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt against a 12-year-old girl.

According to philenews, the girl’s mother reported to police that on Tuesday morning, a man in a car approached her daughter while she was waiting at a bus stop in Deryneia to go to school. The suspect spoke English and asked the girl to get into his vehicle.

Fortunately, according to the reports, the suspect fled when two teachers who happened to be driving past the bus stop stopped to see what was happening.

Famagusta police have received a statement from the 12-year-old and are seeking the suspect.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
UK police charge boy and girl, both 15, over transgender girl’s murder
Next article
Scottish First Minister Sturgeon to resign – BBC

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros