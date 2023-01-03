NewsLocalPolice investigated 147 domestic violence cases in Paphos in 2022

Police investigated 147 domestic violence cases in Paphos in 2022

Domestic Violence
Domestic Violence

Police in Paphos investigated a total of 147 cases of domestic violence in 2022, Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said on Tuesday.

According to Nicolaou, 106 people were arrested in connection with the cases. The number of complainants was 255, while 243 people were charged. Furthermore, arrest warrants for six persons are pending.

All cases were submitted before the Paphos district court and exclusion orders were issued against 15 Cypriots and ten foreigners. Restrictive measures were also imposed in 75 cases.

Police also receive complaints in correspondence from various departments and government agencies, Nicolaou said and noted that when domestic violence is not reported, perpetrators are encouraged to repeat the offences.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Interest in COVID-19 vaccinations dropped during holiday season
Next article
Iranian chess player was warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros