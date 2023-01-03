Police investigated 147 domestic violence cases in Paphos in 2022

Police in Paphos investigated a total of 147 cases of domestic violence in 2022, Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said on Tuesday.

According to Nicolaou, 106 people were arrested in connection with the cases. The number of complainants was 255, while 243 people were charged. Furthermore, arrest warrants for six persons are pending.

All cases were submitted before the Paphos district court and exclusion orders were issued against 15 Cypriots and ten foreigners. Restrictive measures were also imposed in 75 cases.

Police also receive complaints in correspondence from various departments and government agencies, Nicolaou said and noted that when domestic violence is not reported, perpetrators are encouraged to repeat the offences.