Police in Paphos charge dozens of drivers for another night

Dozens of drivers have been charged with speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as well as with other traffic violations in one night, Paphos police noted, also charging businesses for operating without the necessary licenses.

During a coordinated operation of various departments of the Paphos Police Headquarters in the streets from Saturday night to Sunday, 49 drivers were charged. Some 19 were driving under the influence of alcohol and one was under the influence of drugs. Another driver was arrested for possession of drugs.

Regarding noise pollution, the musical instruments of two businesses were confiscated, while in four other cases four entertainment venues were charged for broadcasting music without a license.

It was the second consecutive night of police operations on the roads of Paphos since more than 20 drivers were charged on Friday.