Police helicopters both expensive and unused

It seems that the adventures of the BELL 412 of the Cyprus Police are not limited to the findings recently published by the Audit Service, which show that an inspection/maintenance went over budget by €2.5 million.

One of the two aircraft may not be widely used because the contract for its inspection and maintenance did not include a provision for hourly use of the main gearbox, Phileleftheros reported citing information.

The relevant Police committee in 2019 invited tenders for the inspection and maintenance of the helicopters but did not make sure to include both hourly and calendar maintenance as stipulated by the manufacturer. Something that was deemed necessary since the gearbox was close to reaching the limit of the predetermined flight hours.

Based on the same sources of information, there is also a problem with the second BELL 412, which during the inspection and maintenance process was found to have a tail problem. At the moment it remains in the workshop of the Czech company and is certainly not at the disposal of the Police force.

Phileleftheros contacted the Cyprus Police, in relation to the above information and authorities confirmed that one of the two helicopters is grounded for maintenance reasons until its repair is arranged.