Police find four bags full of firecrackers

The Police arrested a 22-year-old person today, as part of an investigation into the illegal possession and storage of explosives.

Specifically, at around 7.45 pm on 13/04/2023, information was received by the Police, about a vehicle, whose driver, stopped in an open area in Limassol and took down bags that he placed under a tree.

Members of the Police went to the scene, where they located four bags, which contained over 2,000 firecrackers, nine flares, and 15 pieces of cartridges.

Upon further investigation, it was established that the driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday on a court warrant and remanded in custody to facilitate investigations.

Limassol CID is investigating the case.