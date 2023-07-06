NewsLocalPolice find cocaine hidden in dog collars in Platres home

Police find cocaine hidden in dog collars in Platres home

Police found at a Greek Cypriot man’s house in mountainous Platres a total of 6.3 grams of cocaine hidden in dog collars as well as in a box with TV remote controls.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the 49-year-old suspect was in police custody over the past couple of days in connection with other offences – including possession of burglars’ equipment.

The suspect alleged the confiscated drugs were for his personal use only and that he had forgotten them in the living room.

However, police who searched his bedroom found a sum of €11,900 in €100 and €50 notes in a cupboard. He alleged the money belonged to his wife.

Moreover, four packages containing 340 military cartridges of 9 and 7.62 mm diameter were also found in his Platres home.

He told interrogators that he had found the cartridges accidentally while walking in Kato Platres three weeks ago. And that he had taken them home, cleaned them and forgotten them there.

By Annie Charalambous
