Police deny covering up fatal accident allegedly involving politically exposed persons

Police deny covering up a 2012 traffic collision that led to the death of a 17-year-old after the case resurfaced on social media in the past days.

Allegations online say the fatal accident was covered up because the person who caused it is the daughter of a high-ranking politician. Moreover, persons who helped conceal the case were rewarded with political posts and promotions, the allegations say.

Those accusing authorities of corruption note that statements from 2012 on the accident were erased from the police’s website.

Police response

In response, police on Tuesday issued an announcement saying that the statements have disappeared due to a website upgrade.

The accident, the force notes, took place in the early morning hours on September 2, 2012.

“During investigations on the fatal accident, police received testimony saying that an unidentified driver tried to overtake two motorbikes by entering the opposite lane,” the announcement adds.

Another car swerved to avoid her but hit 17-year-old Andreas Loizou, who was driving one of the motorcycles and subsequently died. Also, Loizou’s passenger was seriously injured.

The driver who entered the opposite lane and is believed to have caused the collision has not been identified yet.

Missing statements?

According to allegations on social media accompanied by screenshots, police issued a statement the same day seeking information about the accident.

The statement said that the driver who pulled into the opposite lane was driving a light-coloured A3 or A4 Audi convertible. However, the next day, police issued a new statement saying that the car could have been another make.

Both statements are now missing from the website.

Police on Tuesday said that the politically exposed persons allegedly involved in the case did not, at the time, own vehicles corresponding to the description of the car that caused the accident.

The information “coming into light related to a cover-up of an accident because of the involvement of specific persons, do not correspond to reality and are categorically rejected,” police noted, urging anyone who has information on the collision to contact the force.