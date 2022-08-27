NewsLocalPolice confiscate some 300 "laughing gas" capsules from Paphos bar

Police confiscate some 300 “laughing gas” capsules from Paphos bar

Laughing Gas
Laughing Gas

Police on Friday evening confiscated some 300 capsules believed to contain nitrous oxide – also known as “laughing gas” – from a bar in coastal Paphos.

The 24-year-old manager of the bar was present when drug squad members identified 298 capsules believed to contain the controlled medicinal substance.

Laboratory tests will follow the confiscation to ascertain the content of the capsules.

The person in charge of the premises is facing a charge of  reckless and negligent act.

Nitrous oxide is a medicinal product used exclusively for medical purposes, under the supervision of a doctor, since it can be harmful to health.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLarge number of Long Covid symdrome patients in Cyprus, worldwide
Next articleElderly craftsman in Larnaca keeps exercising outdated quilt making profession-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros