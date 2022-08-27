Police confiscate some 300 “laughing gas” capsules from Paphos bar

Police on Friday evening confiscated some 300 capsules believed to contain nitrous oxide – also known as “laughing gas” – from a bar in coastal Paphos.

The 24-year-old manager of the bar was present when drug squad members identified 298 capsules believed to contain the controlled medicinal substance.

Laboratory tests will follow the confiscation to ascertain the content of the capsules.

The person in charge of the premises is facing a charge of reckless and negligent act.

Nitrous oxide is a medicinal product used exclusively for medical purposes, under the supervision of a doctor, since it can be harmful to health.