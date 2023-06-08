Police conclude Ayia Napa attack against T/C woman was not ethnically motivated

The two Greek Cypriot men who attacked a Turkish Cypriot woman in Ayia Napa are facing up to five years in jail, philenews reported on Thursday.

The two young men, aged 22 and 30, are facing charges of assault, causing grievous bodily harm and other offences related to the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women Act, which provides for up to five years in prison.

Police investigations concluded that the assault was not ethnically motivated, therefore the two suspects will not face charges related to the law against racism and xenophobia.

The two men were caught in security camera footage pushing the 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman off a brick fence during an altercation in Ayia Napa on Saturday.

The woman who suffered a broken tooth and bruises on different parts of her body, said that she does not want to “present the assault as being ethnically-motivated” and that the men attacked her after she had refused their sexual advances.

“Maybe if I told them I was Spanish, they would have attacked me anyway,” she told Turkish news outlet Halk Tv.

A third Greek Cypriot man who is seen in the video of the assault is wanted by authorities in connection with the case.

Read more: