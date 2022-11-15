NewsLocalPolice chase of motorcyclist on the highway ends with accident

Police chase of motorcyclist on the highway ends with accident

Police in Nicosia on Tuesday were involved in a chase on the highway, which ended in a traffic accident.

Specifically, around 13:00 on Tuesday, and after receiving complaints about disturbing noise at Athalassa Avenue, members of the police spotted a person speeding with a motorcycle.

Officers signalled the driver to stop, but he ignored them and continued driving while committing several traffic offences on the way.

Police started chasing the man, who was repeatedly endangering people due to his driving.

He eventually managed to reach the Nicosia-Limassol highway, where under conditions that are being investigated, he collided with a preceding vehicle near the exit to Pera Chorio Nisou.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital. A small number of drugs were found in his possession.

By gavriella
Previous article
Students rally denouncing declaration of pseudostate (photos)
Next article
Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros